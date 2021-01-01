F-16 "Viper" Is my Spirit Animal Military Jet Airplane Tee

Does your spirit animal tend towards the heavy-metal type? If so, the F-16 "Viper" or Fighting Falcon may be the spirit animal you are searching for. Featuring the F16 Fighting Falcon, a.k.a. the Viper, an American military jet in use throughout the world. Great gift for avgeeks, pilots, military aviators, aircraft lovers, military aviation history buffs, warbird pilots, airshow fans, vets, veterans, student pilots, flight instructors, private pilots and anyone who loves flight. flying, to fly and airplane Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem