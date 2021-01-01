Nike F.C. Men's Pullover Fleece Soccer Hoodie

SOFT, STREET-READY COMFORT. The Nike F.C. Hoodie keeps you comfortable in soccer-inspired style made of soft fleece. Stretchy sleeve cuffs and an adjustable hood help hold in warmth from pitch to pavement. Benefits Fleece fabric feels soft and warm. Small pocket tucked inside the front pocket is designed to hold your phone. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Drawcord hood Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Hood lining: 100% cotton. Rib: 98% cotton/2% spandex. Machine wash Imported Style: CT2011; Color: Black/Black/Black; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult