Fineblue F2 Pro Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphone Vibrating Alert Wear Clip Headphone Hands-Free with Mic for Smartphone Music Headset

Retractable cable with one-click to rollback earbud, making the cable orderly; Hands-free with clip-on-collar design, easy to carry. BT V5.0 and compatible most devices, built-in sensitive range alerts and vibrate incoming call alarm. Built-in high-definition microphone, noise reduction enhances call audio transmission performance, clear voice transmission, high-quality calls. Multi-point connection, release your hands, ensure driving safety, you can connect two smart phones at the same time. Built-in rechargeable 100mAh battery, long-lasting battery life, can provide up to about 6 hours of talk time, about 5.5 hours of music time and about 110 hours of standby time.