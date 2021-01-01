First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab - Resurfacing Liquid 10 AHA (1 fl. oz.)

Recharge your skin's natural glow with Resurfacing Liquid 10 AHA from First Aid Beauty. Boosted with a potent blend of 4 alpha hydroxy acids, this multi-action treatment diminishes signs of aging, dark spots, enlarged pores and dryness, revealing younger and healthier-looking skin. Key Ingredients: Alpha Hydroxy Acid: Glycolic, Lactic, Tartaric and Malic Acids work synergistically to exfoliate and reveal younger-looking skin Antioxidants: First Aid Beauty’s signature blend of Hyaluronic Acid, Antioxidant Vitamins C + E Aloe, Colloidal Oatmeal, Allantoin and Ceramides works to calm, soothe and nourish the health and appearance of mature skin Key Benefits: Smooths skin texture while softening the look of fine lines and wrinkles Brightens skin’s appearance and creates a more even looking skin tone The proprietary Skin Saver Complex helps calm and support skin’s moisture barrier while helping to fend off environmental aggressors Clinical Studies: In a consumer perception study, after 4 weeks of daily use, panelists observed: - Improvement in skin texture - Brighter and more radiant skin - A more even skin tone In a consumer perception study conducted on women between the ages of 44-65, and half with self-perceived sensitive skin, 97.0% of panelists found the product to be non-irritating after 4 weeks of daily use 82.4% of panelists noticed an improvement in the overall appearance of their skin after 8 weeks of daily use *Results based on consumer perception in a panel of 34 women (half with self-perceived sensitive skin) who used the product for 8 weeks Tip: Formulated with a liquid-cushion texture, it absorbs instantly and feels weightless on skin. Gentle enough for daily use for all skin types, even sensitive. Sunburn Alert: FAB Skin Lab Resurfacing Liquid 10% AHA contains Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) that may increase skin’s sensitivity to the sun and the possibility of sunburn. Use sunscreen, wear protective clothing and limit sun exposure while using this product and for one week afterward. Use once a day - morning.