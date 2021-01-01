Fabgirl Firm Body Cream - Bliss Fabgirl Firm Body Cream is a stimulating all-over body firming and contouring cream powered by caffeine. Benefits A stimulating all-over body firming formula - powered by caffeine and a mega-blend of botanicals - to visibly tighten, tone and smooth Helps improve tone and texture with quick and targeted delivery; helps smooth skin for improved body contour Feel skin tighten as it begins to look instantly smoother and firmer Works best in combination with healthy eating and exercise Key Ingredients Caffeine helps to stimulate skin Shitake Mushroom Extract helps to reduce visible loss of firmness and noticeably increase elasticity Super blend of botanical extracts: Guarana Seed Extract, Lavender Flower Extract, Hops Extract, Raspberry Leaf Extract, Peppermint Leaf Extract, Spearmint Leaf Extract, Green Tea Leaf Extract, GotuKola Extract Shea Butter is rich in Vitamin E, this intensive butter nourishes to combat dryness and flaking, quickly absorbing into the skin Pro Vitamin B5 helps seal in hydration by boosting the skin barrier and helps rejuvenate and revitalize surface skin cells Squalane is a plant sugar-derived moisturizer balances skin by improving water reserves and limiting moisture loss Sodium Hyaluronate is a unique moisturizer with an even smaller molecule size vs. hyaluronic acid that holds 1000 times its weight in water for lightweight hydration Soybean Oil is rich in Vitamins to nourish and revitalize Formulated Without Parabens Phthalates Sulfates Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) DMDM Hydantoin Urea Petrolatum Mineral Oil DEA/TEA/MEA/ETA Formaldehyde - Fabgirl Firm Body Cream