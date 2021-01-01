This backpack from the Origin collection is the ideal weekender bag, with features like a padded 15" laptop / tablet pocket, twin front pocket detail and a flap-over mag-dot fastening and ergonomic padded backpack straps. The main compartment is spacious and includes smaller slip and zip pockets for extra storage and a 15 inch padded laptop sleeve. Available in a range of bold colours for any style. Consigned rubber patch logo Grab handle Ergonomic adjustable padded backpack straps Flap over front with mag-dot fastening Twin front pockets with mag-dot fastening Large main compartment Consigned branded lining Padded 15" laptop sleeve Inner zip and slip pockets 400D nylon Clean with a damp cloth. Do not soak in water. In case of a deep stain, clean the fabric with a cloth or soft brush using water and neutral soap. Do not bleach. Black Fabric Twin Front Pocketed Backpack CONSIGNED