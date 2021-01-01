Our take on the classic bum bag shape, the Wiles cross-body bag features a flap over opening which provides easy access to your gear with a pop gunmetal clip fastening. Style over the shoulder, across the waist or as a cross-body bag, it is the perfect bag for all your urban activities. CONSIGNED rubberised patch logo Zip top opening Flap over metal clip fastening Adjustable belt strap CONSIGNED branded interior Inner zip pocket 400D nylon Clean with a damp cloth. Do not soak in water. In case of a deep stain, clean the fabric with a cloth or soft brush using water and neutral soap. Do not bleach. Grey Fabric Wiles Bum Bag CONSIGNED