The flapover design has 2 x buckle clips which keep your contents safe but also enables expandable storage. Inside is a 15 inch padded laptop pocket and it's kept tucked away with the Velcro fastening. The quick access zip pocket on the back is useful for items you need on-the-go and the ergonomic back panel and padded backpack straps make it a comfortable carry. Water-resistant ripstop nylon Consigned rubberised patch logo Flapover design with 2 x buckle clips with expandable storage Padded 15 inch laptop pocket with Velcro fastening Internal slip pockets for mobile phone and 3 x pen slips Secure zip pocket for valuable items Adjustable padded backpack straps and top grab handle Ergonomic contoured back panel Clean with a damp cloth. Do not soak in water. In case of a deep stain, clean the fabric with a cloth or soft brush using water and neutral soap. Do not bleach. Green Fabric Zane Ripstop Backpack Khaki CONSIGNED