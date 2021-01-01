Fabry Disease Awareness Brain Disease Related Sunflower Ribb Tote Bag

Great design related to Fabry Disease support, Fabry Disease Brain Disease, Fabry Disease Cousin, Fabry Disease Sister, Fabry Disease Mother, Brain Disease awareness, Sunflower disorder, Fabry Disease family member, Fabry Disease brother, Fabry Disease For a Fabry Disease wife, Fabry Disease husband, Fabry Disease cousin, Fabry Disease niece, Fabry Disease nephew, Fabry Disease boy, or Fabry Disease girl. Celebrate Fabry Disease Awareness Month 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.