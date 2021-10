Heidi Daus "Fabulous Fancy Cut" Crystal Drop Earrings From Heidi's new generation of heirloom pieces, our Fabulous Fancy Cut earrings are crafted from high-quality crystals and bronzetone metal. Design Information Fancy-cut square glass stone stud framed by a row of petite, pavé round crystals Linked glass stone briolette drop framed by a row of petite, pavé round crystals