JACK BLACK Face Buff Energizing Scrub, Size 3 Oz in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

What it is: A preshave cleanser and facial scrub that gently exfoliates for an easier, closer shave. Who it's for: Formulated for the needs of men's skin. What it does: Eco-friendly, biodegradable scrubbing particles help to unclog pores, prevent ingrown hairs and minimize shaving irritation. It removes oil, dirt and dead skin cells to leave a clear path for your blade. Mineral-rich bamboo powder provides eco-friendly granules for gentle exfoliation. Peppermint cools, invigorates and refreshes; licorice extract soothes the skin and helps reduce irritation; vitamin C fights against free radicals; and allantoin soothes and calms skin. How to use: Use two to four times a week in the shower before shaving. Work a nickel-sized amount onto a wet face, rubbing gently in circles. The power of the scrub is built into the product so you don't have to rub vigorously. Paraben-free; sulfate-free; phthalate-free Dermatologist tested Cruelty-free Vegan Made in the USA