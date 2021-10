Sculpt and highlight your cheekbones with the 'Face Colour Enhancing Trio' in 'Lychee' from Shiseido. The blush trio with applicator brush is your answer to rosy, contoured perfection. Blend the three colours together to induce a healthy, three dimensional glow to the cheeks, or simply use each shade alone for subtle enhancement. The complementing shades will add instant glamour to your cheeks in one stroke. - K.N.