Stem Cell Facial Cleanser Set. Don't let your skincare routine suffer while on the road. This travel-ready set may work to diminish signs of aging while encouraging cellular turnover. Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image above.Includes 0.25-oz. stem cell facial cleanser, 0.25-oz. stem cell serum, 0.25-oz. stem cell creme, 0.25-oz. stem cell mask and 0.25-oz. SPF 50 sunscreen (five pieces total)