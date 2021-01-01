Perricone MD Face Finishing Firming Moisturizer (2 fl. oz.)

Perricone MD's Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer (formerly Face Finishing Moisturizer) is a lightweight cream that is designed to restore hydration, radiance and firmness to the skin. Alpha lipoic acid aids in smoothing lines and wrinkles while resurfacing your skin's texture. DMAE tightens and tones facial contours, as vitamin C ester brightens and stimulates collagen and elastin production. This fast-absorbing cream instantly imparts a fresh glow and is perfect for pre-makeup application.Key Ingredients:Alpha Lipoic Acid: minimizes enlarged poresDMAE: minimizes fine lines and wrinklesVitamin C: brightens skin tone and contains powerful antioxidantsVitamin E: nourishes skinKukui Nut Extract: combats drynessKey Benefits:Minimizes fine lines, wrinkles and enlarged poresBrighteningFirmingLightweight formulaDue to a manufacturer packaging change, item received may vary from product image