Cannuka Luxe 1 oz Face Oil Thoughtfully formulated for all-day versatility and powered by a full spectrum of fortifying cannabinoids and purifying botanical terpenes, this nightly moisturizer fortifies the skin's natural balances by infusing restorative nourishment to even the deepest layers of the skin. Featured Ingredients: 500mg of calming full-spectrum CBD from prospect farms - full spectrum CBD has been shown to help reduce pain and inflammation when applied topically. .