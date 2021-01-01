Nurse Jamie Face Wrap Skin Perfecting Silicone Mask in Beauty: NA. Nurse Jamie Face Wrap Skin Perfecting Silicone Mask in Beauty: NA. Inspired by silicone scar treatment technology, the Nurse Jamie Face Wrap is designed to adhere to the contours of the face, locking in moisture to create an intensive hydration climate. Used in conjunction with your favorite skincare products, it helps skin appear smooth, hydrated, and refreshed.. Enhances absorption and efficacy of face creams or masks. Easily cleaned with mild soap and water. Suitable for all skin types. 1 silicone mask. Apply your favorite serum, moisturizer, or mask all over the face, being careful to avoid eye area. Apply Face Wrap by slipping the side loops around each ear. Wear wrap for 20 minutes and remove, then continue your normal skincare regimen. NURR-WU36. NJBD5645. Nurse Jamie brings her experience and expertise perfecting the complexions of Hollywood's elite to her results-based skincare collection. Her transformative at-home treatments feature scientifically proven, cutting-edge ingredients combined with functional botanicals and antioxidants, allowing you to break the barriers of beauty, no matter your age or skin type.