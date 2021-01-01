Maybelline New York Facestudio Lasting Fix Makeup Setting Spray, Matte Finish, 3.4 Fl Oz

Perfect for busy days and nights, achieve a fresh, just-applied makeup look that lasts for up to 16 hours Enhance your makeup wear, control shine, and create the ultimate matte effect that will last all day Lock in your matte look no matter where your agenda takes you - no melting, no fading, and all-day wear This makeup finishing spray glides onto the skin for a lightw8 and breathable finish and lasts all thoursough the day with a soft, comfortable hold This all-day wear makeup setting spray is dermatologist tested, allergy tested, and suitable for sensitive skin