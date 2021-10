SK-II's Facial Treatment Mask creates a soft, luminous complexion that you're sure to love. Crafted with a healthy dose of Pitera, which includes a blend of vitamins, amino acids and minerals, this luxurious face mask works to tackle large pores, oiliness and uneven skin tone.Key Ingredients:Pitera: delivers exceptional moisture in just one useKey Benefits:Moisturizes and softens skin's surfaceRefines textureAddresses uneven skin tone