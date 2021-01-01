Fairycore Cottagecore Skeleton Gothic Fairy Baseball Bat Tote Bag

Fairies with attitude for when pixie dust just doesn't cut it. Funny vintage grunge goth magical skeleton fairy with butterfly wings showing victory sign and holding baseball bat. Funny cartoon gothic Fairycore and Cottagecore aesthetic Halloween gifts and fairy core gift ideas for Fairywave, Faecore, Witchcore fans. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.