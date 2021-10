Features of the Sherpani Faith 2.0 Bag 13in. x 15.5in. 10.5 liter capacity Sustainable hand painted, hand glazed canvas Adjustable cotton canvas strap Zippered main compartment opening 2 exterior zipper pockets; 4 slip pockets in the front and back One large interior zipper pocket and 2 slip pockets for phone holder Key fob Gunmetal hardwAre Soft micro-fiber lining 7Gg tablet compatible Easily convertible from tote to crossbody