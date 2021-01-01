Faith Hope Love Sunflower Trisomy 21 Down Syndrome Awareness T-Shirt

Faith Hope Love Sunflower Down Syndrome Awareness T-Shirt features a christian cross, heartbeat and a girl holding flying sunflower. Down Syndrome Awareness Shirt for women, kids, daughter. Also a Trisomy 21 shirt for fighters, survivors, warriors Show Your Support by wearing this Chromosomes Shirt/ Yellow Blue Ribbon Gifts Shirt to support Down Syndrome warriors. This T21 Tshirt make perfect gifts for Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October, World Down Syndrome Day on March 21 Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem