Faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things unseen. Hebrews 11:1 This is the perfect design for anyone with Biblical faith, Bible believer, Christian, Pastor, Prayer Warrior, Worship Leader, Youth Minister or anyone. Featuring a cool looking graphic of the words from Hebrews 11:1. This design is perfect to wear to church, Bible Study or anywhere. Encourage a friend by rocking this Design Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem