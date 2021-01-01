Christian Breast Cancer Awareness Faith Luke 1:37 Tote Bag

Faith Prayer and Hope is just a few of the things we need when battling cancer.This item is for Christian warriors fighting a tough battle. This item is great for the warrior or their family to show support when fighting cancer.Join the pink ribbon army to help put and end to this terrible disease. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.