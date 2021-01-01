Faith Over Fear Christian Cross Vintage Patriotic USA flag Tank Top

Faith Over Fear Christian Cross Vintage Patriotic USA flag distressed design is the perfect religious gift for Christian Americans men, women, girl & boy to share your patriotic pride & love of God. Great for 4th of July, Veterans Day, or Memorial Day. Wear this Faith Over Fear Christian Cross Patriotic US flag flag & show your love for Jesus. This is an excellent Christmas gift for bible readers,Christ followers, bible study groups, Sunday school, church in V-neck , Tank top & long sleeve. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem