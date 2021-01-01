Faith Over Fear - Ocean - Strong Christian Inspired Design Premium T-Shirt

This is an inspirational design for a true follower of Christ. Get it to show the strength of your faith in God and country! Makes an excellent religious gift for yourself and others! Choose Faith Over Fear as your preferred scripture-inspired design! This cute Christian tee with inspirational quote makes a great gift for mom, dad, sister, wife, girlfriend, daughter, grandma, friend for Birthday, Christmas, Mother's Day. Inspired by popular bible verses This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.