A croc-embossed tote trimmed in diamond-cut chains features a relaxed, slim silhouette as well as top handles and a shoulder strap for carrying versatility. The innovative, vegetarian-friendly materials used in this bag are designed to lighten environmental impacts while redefining modern luxury. Magnetic-snap closure Top carry handles; chain shoulder strap Interior zip pocket Logo-jacquard lining Polyester/polyurethane Made in Italy Designer