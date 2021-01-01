Fall Outfit Women Side By Side Or Miles Mom Thanksgiving Tote Bag

Mother Daughter Gift Mom Fall Outfit Women Side By Side Or Miles Apart for Thanksgiving Family Matching, family matching thanksgiving outfits, cute mom fall outfit, mom and daughter fall outfits, funny thanksgiving shirt, thanksgiving sweater, and thanks Thanksgiving Mother Daughter Gift Family Matching Side By Side Or Miles Apart for family matching thanksgiving outfits, funny thanksgiving quotes, fall clothes for women 2021, and funny thanksgiving gifts. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.