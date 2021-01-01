Fall Poodle Scarf Truck Carry Pumpkin Maple Leaf Autumn T-Shirt

Collection Autumn Retro Truck Carry Family Poodle Scarf Maple Tree Leaves Pumpkin great for dog dad, dog mom, dog owner, puppies Lover, who love Poodle, Fall Season on Thanksgiving, Halloween, Birthday party, family gatherings. This Autumn & Poodle Dog tee is also matching with Halloween, Thanksgiving, Birthday party decoration item for men, women, boys, girls, parents, uncle, aunt, friends, Poodle lovers. Get for the Poodle Dog fans of your life! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem