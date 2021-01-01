Falling Autumn Leaves Tote Bag

Falling Autumn Leaves it's great for fall autumn Halloween, beautiful pattern with pumpkins, skeletons, bats Great for anyone who loves fall and autumn season to be inspired by our love for Autumn and all things Pumpkin Spice 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.