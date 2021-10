Handmade and cruelty free, Illamasqua False Eye Lashes in 27 are the go to lashes for adding subtle volume and length to your natural lashes. Apply with the latex-free glue provided for ultimate staying power and precise application. Key Ingredients/Features: Handmade and cruelty free lashes Available in a variety of different styles to suit every eye-shape/ complement any eye make-up design False Eye Lashes are re-usable