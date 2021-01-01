Eylure False Eyelashes Luxe Cashmere No. 6 - 1 pr

The Eylure Cashmere No.6 lash is a soft, sweet and wispy. An eye-opening style in petite sections. Luxuriously soft and utterly weightless, Luxe Cashmere lashes are artisan crafted from 1000+ dainty fibers. with +15 wears, this rare and beautiful collection showcases supreme lash luxury. Every pair of Luxe Cashmere lashes is created with the finest mink-effect, cruelty free fibers for the most gorgeous lash look. Each pack includes a lash case, applicator and glue so you can keep your lashes safe during wears.