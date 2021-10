This lovely necklace from the You by Design collection features a tree with lab-created emerald leaves set in a sterling sliver disc, a symbol of a flourishing family. Lab-created white sapphires encircle the pendant, and the back is inscribed with "family" to complement. The 18-inch cable chain secures with a lobster clasp. To personalize this necklace, type 732541000328632 in the search bar.