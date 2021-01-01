Family Vacation Bandon Summer Oregon Tropical Tour Keepsake Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Cranberry Capital of Oregon design of our Summer Time themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Trip fans, this US Cities trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10329000015 ways to use this vintage Travel themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Traveling inspired look your Adventure addicts will surely love. Perfect for Memorabilia everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.