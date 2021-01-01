FAMKIT USB Headset with Microphone 7.1 Surround Sound Headphone with Volume Control PC

True plug and play, simply plug it into your computer to use; Suitable for USB-enabled desktop/PC/laptop etc. Cool color changing light and sharp appearance improve the gaming experience. Omnidirectional microphone can be flexibly adjusted to meet your needs; Rotary knob on earphone for volume control. Expandable headband and soft breathable sponge earmuffs guarantee long time wearing comfort. 50mm speaker units deliver 4D surround sound effect for immersive gaming experience; 7.1 sound channel, you can clearly hear that enemies are closing in.