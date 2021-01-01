Fanatic Bass Fisherman Let's Go Bass Fishing Fishermen Tote Bag

Fanatic Bass Fisherman Let's Go Bass Fishing Fishermen Design. Perfect design to give to a man or woman who would rather be Largemouth Bass fishing than anything else! Fanatic Bass Fisherman Let's Go Bass Fishing Fishermen Design. All who fish for Bass will wear this Bass fishing design proudly to the lake, local bar, everywhere they go. It is a great fisherman fishing design for Fathers Day or any occasion. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.