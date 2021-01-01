Reef Fanning W

Reef sandals will always set the beach ablaze, especially with the beachside sheen of the Fanning W! Water friendly synthetic nubuck upper. Contoured CMEVA footbed. Full 360 degree heel airbag enclosed in soft polyurethane. Church key to open your soda bottle. Reef icon herringbone rubber outsole. Mick's signature sandal. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.