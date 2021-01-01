Heidi Daus "Fantasy in Flight" Crystal Dragonfly Earrings - Blue

Heidi Daus "Fantasy in Flight" Crystal Dragonfly Earrings Dare to dream of springtime accessorizing all year-round. Just add this wonderfully whimsical statement look to your menagerie of marvelous jewelry finds. Approx. 1-1/4"L x 3/4"W Bronzetone; oxidized, textured finish Clip-on or pierced with omega backs Made in China Manufacturer's lifetime limited warranty Color/Crystal Information Blues - Jet AB-color, aquamarine-color, indicolite-color, capri-color, tanzanite-color, Montana-color crystals Pinks - Rose-color, fuchsia-color, tangerine-color, hyacinth-color, black diamond-color, black diamond AB-color, tanzanite-color, light amethyst-color crystals