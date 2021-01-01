Fantasy Kingkiller Chronicle Auri and Kvothe Fanart Quote Tote Bag

Fantasy book series by Patrick Rothfuss, which recounts the story of Kvothe, an adventurer and musician. The moon is mentioned many times in scenes with Auri. And perhaps more than coincidentally, Auri is seen by Kvothe only at night, much like the moon. Auri gives Kvothe a key for the moon as a gift. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.