wet n wild Fantasy Makers False Lashes, Foxy

Make your eyes flutter with wet n wild’s False Lashes! These high quality synthetic lashes are the perfect addition to complete your festival look. The specially accented lashes feature the following festival treatments for some elevated eye drama: feathery flutter, holographic tinsel, silver glitter, pink glitter liner, and cobalt blue. The unique lashes add texture, length and volume to your eye look so you can draw all eyes on you. With an easy-to-use strip and flexible band for comfortable wear, you’ll never want to take these accessories off!