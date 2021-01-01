wet n wild Fantasy Makers Glitter Liner, Headliner

Glitter is a fine line of glitz and glam so get the look using wet n wild’s new Glitter Eyeliner! This buildable, water-based liner contains ultra-fine glitter to add a pop of shimmer and shine to any eye look! The budge-proof formula comes in an array of sparkly shades that can be worn by themselves or layered as a topper for more drama. The multi-reflective glitter liner casts a pretty prismatic color effect that is flake-free and transfer-proof so it’ll shine all day! With a smooth application that glides effortlessly, the quick-drying and water resistant eyeliner will quickly become your festival essential!