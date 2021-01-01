Aya Muse Farida Skirt in Grey. - size L (also in XS, S, M) Aya Muse Farida Skirt in Grey. - size L (also in XS, S, M) 63% viscose 37% nylon. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined. Offset waist button closure. Asymmetric hi-low hem. Mid-weight knit fabric. Waist to shortest hem measures approx 15 and to longest hem approx 25 in length. AYAR-WQ13. AMP2139. Ethical and entirely unique, Los Angeles based label Aya Muse offers sustainable collections that serve to elevate and empower one's individual style. Derived from Japanese and Greek linguistic roots, Aya Muse meaning: 'beautiful inspiration' designs collections that embody the definition of the brand's name. From timeless reinvigorated 90's classics like the 'visible thong', biker shorts, and nostalgic knits, Aya Muse has since become a go-to ethical knitwear brand for contemporary women's pieces.