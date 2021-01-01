A concealed wedge heel adds height and elegance to the sporty LINEA Paolo Farley. Perforated panels stylishly support breathability. Shoe has a zipper and lace up closure with metal accents along the side. Upper, lining, and insole made of leather material. Foam-cushioned footbed. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 14 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.