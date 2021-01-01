Farm Farmer Life Farming Tractor Driver Rancher Tote Bag

Do you love farming? Here's a nice graphic design that will love by a farmer and a tractor driver. A nice artwork can be worn while doing hard work for farmer people and to anyone who enjoys farmland. Loves to be on the farm? Great design for farmers raising poultry and farm animals even farming and harvesting crops. Best gifts for men and women ranchers, tractor drivers, and farmers who love to drive in farm fields. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.