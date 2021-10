Axe & Sledge Supplements Farm Fed - Glazed Donut: Grass Fed Whey Protein Isolate Farm Fed For The Hardest Workers In The Gym. Axe & Sledge Has Brought You Farm Fresh, Grass Fed, Whey Protein Isolate In Delicious Glazed Donut Flavor. Each Serving Contains Digeseb Plus® Digestive Enzyme Blend And 22 Grams Of Isolate Grass Fed Protein. Gluten Free Non Gmo Naturally Flavored Antibiotic Free Rbgh Free