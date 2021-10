Cute Winter Season, Fall Season, Autumn Grateful time cozy and cute Halloween, Thanksgiving or great Christmas gift idea for your mom, dad, siblings, sister, brother, auntie or uncle. Featuring a cute Farm Fresh Pumpkins design, this tee is perfect to wear to a Halloween party, corn maze, harvest festival, fall festival, autumn festival, or pumpkin patch. Rock this cute fall clothing for women, men Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem