Elrene Home Fashions Farmhouse Living Stripe Shower Curtain, One Size , Beige

Stylish, rustic and beautiful the farmhouse living collection offers everything you need to create the shabby chic, modern country home. This fashionable shower curtain is made from premium quality cotton and features the perfect stripe pattern in a variety of colors to create the best farm house look. Soft cotton can be easily ironed to release stubborn creases and make your shower curtain wrinkle free. Delicately hemmed edge adds a finished look and prevents wear and tear. Sold as a single shower curtain measuring 72 inches wide by 72 inches long. Header features 12 button holes; hooks/rings not included. Coordinate to all the items in our farmhouse living collection including tablecloths, kitchen towels, and napkins. 100% cotton. Easy care, machine washable.Number of Hook Holes: 12Included: 1 72x72 Inch Shower Curtain(s)Shower Curtain Liner: Liner RecommendedProduct Length: 72 InchWidth (in.): 72 InchFabric Content: 100% CottonFabric Description: WovenShower Curtain/Liner Material: 100% CottonDecor Styles: FarmhouseShower Curtain/Liner Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported