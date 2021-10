The Farrah cropped shirt does it all! Hand woven in a lime green shade- this top is a super adaptable and an alluring piece. With adjustable drawstrings, this top is incredibly customizable and guarantees a good fit around your waist. Show off your midriff and pair it as you please with various kinds of bottoms for a unique look each time. Made with artisanal custom cotton silk by hand, this top is ethically and sustainably created for your style and comfort.