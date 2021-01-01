Fashion Hair Stylist Necklace Personality Hair Scissors Comb Hair Dryer Pendant Necklace

Welcome to our store, Hope you have a nice day! 100% Brand New. Material: Alloy and Rhinestone Colors: As shown Size: pendant size of about 2.9 * 1cm / 3 * 1cm / 2.5 * 2.2cm error of about 0.5cm Gender: Women Style: Fashion Occasion: Casual, Party, Cocktail Package Content: 1 x Earring or Ring Note: Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. We guarantee the style is the same as shown in the pictures, but not the same performance on different bodies as on the model. Thank you! Product type: Pendant Necklaces