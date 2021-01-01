Fashion Jacket Warrior Zen Fish-Pattern Leather Yvette Libby N'guyen Paris Men

Fashion Jacket from Yvette LIBBY N'guyen ParisYou sit simply, as a warrior, and out of that, a sense of individual dignity arises. The warrior meditates only when he is performing his duty. As soon as he puts aside his sword, he relaxes his attention. Designer Style ID: YLNFW20RETRO008MColour: Black (Pantone - Black 6C)Designed in France - Made in VietnamComposition:1. Outer: Fish-pattern leather2. Lining: Faux fur premium3. Buttons: 100% Stainless Metal, laser cutUnique: Each design is unique and there's a maximum of 2 pieces/size due to the scarcity of material sources and qualified artisans. All the products are carefully washed, disinfected and deodorized by our advanced eco-technique before delivering to you, to make sure you completely enjoy the product with a great experience.#jacket #blazer #outerwear #manteau #manteauxWashing instructions: Dry clean recommendedPackaging: Luxury box, guiding book and price tag to international standard. A great gift idea for family, friends, colleagues and business partners. Size: Our size chart is European standardization. Tell us anything special about your body size (if any) for an adjustment accordingly, for free of charge, via crm@yvettelibby.com.Size chart: XS, S, M, L, XL Size XS (4) (Height: 164-170cm, Chest: 82 - 85cm, Waist: 64 - 67cm, Hips: 90 - 92cm) Size S (6) (Height: 170-176cm, Chest: 86 - 91cm, Waist: 71 - 76cm, Hips: 104 - 107cm) Size M (8) (Height: 176-182cm, Chest: 96 - 101cm, Waist: 81 - 86cm, Hips: 109 - 113cm) Size L (10) (Height: 182-188cm, Chest: 106 - 112cm, Waist: 91 - 96cm, Hips: 114 - 118cm) Size XL (12) (Height: 188-194cm, Chest: 116 - 121cm, Waist: 101 - 106cm, Hips: 119 - 123cm)Visit our website for more information about Return & Exchange policy: https://yvettelibby.com/