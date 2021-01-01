Fashion Knee Pant - Shorts Yvette Chez Toi - Lacquer Silk - Black - Unisex

Women/Men/Unisex Shorts in athletic style by Yvette LIBBY N'guyen ParisShorts are infinitely more comfortable and allow a greater range of motion. They can store many snacks because they are highly functional. Shorts should be worn all the time even if one has hairy legs. Shorts YVETTE CHEZ TOI is finely created by Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris in the fusion of art and function, with the heritage Vietnamese lacquer silk. Designer Style ID: YLNShortYvette002KneeLacquerSilkUColour: Black (Pantone Black 6C)Designed in France - Made in VietnamComposition: Fabric: 100% fruit dyeing Lacquer silkElastic band: Cotton elasticTag: Premium Nubuck leather with laser cut Textiles have stories to tell. Lacquer silk: "Fabric like a mirror".This material is also sometimes referred to as "Leather Silk" in English and as Vai den or Vai Lanh My A in Vietnamese. The name of the material alludes to the specific characteristics that make it so unique and that are reminiscent of lacquer or leather: made of silk, with a deep black colour, a satin weave (usually) and a shiny surface that only becomes more and more shiny and reflective when exposed to sun or washed. Following the trail of this textile to the southern district of Tân Châu, adjacent to Cambodia, near the Mekong river. The fertile riverbanks offer an ideal home for the tree fruits that produce the dye. Mac nura berries made into a dye bath. Photograph Augusta de Gunzbourg. Historically, this region specialised in the production of this textile: from the raising of the silk moth, the spinning of silk threads and the dyeing of the fabric out of the Mac ura tree fruit (Diospyros Mollis) giving off that special black colour. In imperial times, the fabric is said to have been produced and worn only by highest-ranking mandarins of Vietnam and exported to China for the Chinese emperor to wear. In the 1990's however, very little of that industry remained and most workshops that still used the tree fruits to dye fabric did so on viscose, which was exported to Cambodia where it was worn